Judas Priest Streaming Full Concert From Epitaph Tour

(hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming a full concert from their Epitaph world tour for a limited time online. Posted on May 15, the "Epitaph" concert footage will be available to stream online for one week only.

The band was captured during a May 26, 2012 performance at London's famed HMV Hammersmith Apollo during the series, which was named after a track from the group's 1976 album, "Sad Wings Of Destiny."

The year-long tour saw the introduction of guitarist Richie Faulkner to the Priest lineup, following the sudden retirement of Kenneth "K.K." Downing just six weeks before the trek's launch.

Upon announcing the "farewell" tour, Priest clarified the group's status as the trip was not going to deliver their final shows but, rather, their last extensive world tour.

"When we issued our press release to announce the farewell tour," said the band, "we stated that it was the last major world tour for Judas Priest. Nothing has changed - we didn't say it was the end of the band or that we were going to retire or the band was going to break up... just that it would be the last major world tour we would be doing, which is still the case.

"We have plans for a new album, plus possible future releases, and we would still consider doing the odd live show - if it is something special or for a great cause - but no more world tours." Watch the show here.

