Rammstein Announce Rescheduled Stadium Tour Dates

Rammstein have announced the new dates for their European stadium tour, which will now be taking place next spring and summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band has not yet announced the fate of their North American stadium tour which is scheduled to take place this summer. They had this to say about the new Euro dates: "Today we're delighted to announce the new rescheduled dates for this year's Rammstein tour, which had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

"All shows have now been rescheduled to 2021, and already-purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates! We are very much looking forward to seeing many of you next year!" See the new (and original dates) below:

05/22 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena (Original date: May 29, 2020)

05/23 - Leipzig, Germany - Red Bull Arena (May 30, 2020)

05/27 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Worthersee Stadion (May 25, 2020)

05/31 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena (June 2, 2020)

06/01 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena (June 3, 2020)

06/05 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion (July 4, 2020)

06/06 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion (July 5, 2020)

06/12 - Belfast, UK - Boucher Road Playing Fields (June 17, 2020)

06/16 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium (June 14, 2020)

06/19 - Coventry, UK - Ricoh Arena (June 20, 2020)

06/23 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park (August 4, 2020)

06/26 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena (June 27, 2020)

06/27 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel-Arena (June 28, 2020)

06/30 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion (July 1, 2020)

07/01 - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion (July 2, 2020)

07/05 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund (June 6, 2020)

07/06 - Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund (June 7, 2020)

07/09 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium (July 9, 2020)

07/10 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium (July 10, 2020)

07/13 - Turin, Italy - Stadio Olimpico Grande (July 13, 2020)

07/17 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy (July 17, 2020)

07/21 - Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds (July 21, 2020)

07/25 - Trondheim, Norway - Leangen Travbane (July 26/27, 2020)

07/30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium (July 31, 2020)

07/31 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium (August 1, 2020)

07/03 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark (June 24, 2020)

07/07 - Ostend, Belgium - Park De Nieuwe Koers (June 10, 2020)





