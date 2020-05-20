Barenaked Ladies Reschedule Last Summer On Earth Tour

Barenaked Ladies have announced that they have been forced to postpone their 2020 Last Summer On Earth tour of North America until 2021.
Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will be joining them on the newly rescheduled dates that will be taking place in June and July of next year.
Ed Robertson had this to say, "We were really hoping we'd be able to pull it off this summer, but for the safety of our fans, all the venue staff, bands and crew, we need to listen to best advice and postpone until next summer.
"We'll be back with the same lineup in almost all the same venues in 2021. We hope to see each and every one of you then. Be safe. Continue to Rock, and don't forget to Roll."
The band advises, "Tickets purchased for 2020 will remain valid for 2021. Check the routing and contact the original point of purchase for any questions. Unfortunately the shows in Houston, San Diego, St Louis and Pittsburgh were not able to be rescheduled so please contact point of purchase for a refund." See the rescheduled dates below:
Fri June 4th - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sat June 5th - St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Tues June 8th - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory
Thurs June 10th - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Fri June 11th - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Sat June 12th - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Thurs June 17th - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park Amphitheatre
Fri June 18th - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
Sat June 19th - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Tues June 22nd - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri June 25th - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Hurrah's Council Bluffs
Sat June 26th - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
Mon Jun 28th - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
Wed Jun 30th - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Fri July 2nd - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
Sat July 3rd - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sun July 4th - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Tues July 6th - Lewiston, NY - Artpark
Wed July 7th - New York, NY *Venue to be announced soon
Fri July 9th - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sat July 10th - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun July 11th - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Tues July 13th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Wed July 14th - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
Fri July 16th - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum *Venue change
Sat July 17th - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre
Sun July 18th - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
Tues July 20th - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Music Pavilion
Wed July 21st - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *Kim Mitchell will be joining this show
