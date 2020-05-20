Barenaked Ladies Reschedule Last Summer On Earth Tour

Barenaked Ladies have announced that they have been forced to postpone their 2020 Last Summer On Earth tour of North America until 2021.

Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket will be joining them on the newly rescheduled dates that will be taking place in June and July of next year.

Ed Robertson had this to say, "We were really hoping we'd be able to pull it off this summer, but for the safety of our fans, all the venue staff, bands and crew, we need to listen to best advice and postpone until next summer.

"We'll be back with the same lineup in almost all the same venues in 2021. We hope to see each and every one of you then. Be safe. Continue to Rock, and don't forget to Roll."

The band advises, "Tickets purchased for 2020 will remain valid for 2021. Check the routing and contact the original point of purchase for any questions. Unfortunately the shows in Houston, San Diego, St Louis and Pittsburgh were not able to be rescheduled so please contact point of purchase for a refund." See the rescheduled dates below:

Fri June 4th - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat June 5th - St Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tues June 8th - Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

Thurs June 10th - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri June 11th - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Sat June 12th - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Thurs June 17th - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park Amphitheatre

Fri June 18th - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

Sat June 19th - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Tues June 22nd - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri June 25th - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Hurrah's Council Bluffs

Sat June 26th - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

Mon Jun 28th - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Wed Jun 30th - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Fri July 2nd - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Sat July 3rd - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sun July 4th - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tues July 6th - Lewiston, NY - Artpark

Wed July 7th - New York, NY *Venue to be announced soon

Fri July 9th - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat July 10th - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun July 11th - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

Tues July 13th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Wed July 14th - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

Fri July 16th - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum *Venue change

Sat July 17th - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre

Sun July 18th - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

Tues July 20th - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Music Pavilion

Wed July 21st - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *Kim Mitchell will be joining this show





