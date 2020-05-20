Bauhaus Update Fans About Planned Live Dates

Bauhaus (featuring Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J), have shared an update with fans about their live plans, telling them that they are working to find alternative dates.
The band had this to say, "Dear friends of Bauhaus, Due to the pandemic, we are now entering a challenging phase when many listed shows will be labeled 'postponed.' We are however, looking at alternative dates for these performances. This situation is unprecedented and incredibly dynamic with a continually moving target.
"We, the band and our team are working diligently to establish new time frames for the concerts, please note - 'where possible' original tickets will remain valid for the new dates.
"We thank you for your continued patience. Please keep safe and we look forward so very much to playing again as soon as it is possible to do so. Please keep an eye on all relevant sites and outlets for further and imminent announcements. WE LOVE OUR AUDIENCE!"
