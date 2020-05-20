Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour

Deftones have announced that they are postponing their North American summer tour, that was to include Gojira, and Poppy, until next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band had this to say, "Due to the current regulations, and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we must reschedule our North American summer tour dates with special guests, Gojira and Poppy.

"We're currently rescheduling the dates for 2021, and you'll be the first to know once they are confirmed. All tickets will be honored or refunded upon our next announcement regarding the tour.

"Regarding our European dates, an update will be coming very soon as well. Thank you for your understanding, and patience. Please stay safe."





