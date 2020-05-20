.

Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-20-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Deftones

Deftones have announced that they are postponing their North American summer tour, that was to include Gojira, and Poppy, until next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band had this to say, "Due to the current regulations, and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we must reschedule our North American summer tour dates with special guests, Gojira and Poppy.

"We're currently rescheduling the dates for 2021, and you'll be the first to know once they are confirmed. All tickets will be honored or refunded upon our next announcement regarding the tour.

"Regarding our European dates, an update will be coming very soon as well. Thank you for your understanding, and patience. Please stay safe."


Related Stories


Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour

Deftones Mixing New Album

Deftones Announce North American Tour

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

Deftones Have Powerful Songs For Next Album Says Chino

System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains Lead Aftershock Lineup

Deftones Announce Good Morning Beautiful

More Deftones News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour- Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert- Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium Tour Postponed- Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Redeem/Revive's Somehow

Singled Out: Upon Wings' Amazing Grace (With Seether's Corey Lowery)

Road Trip: Fulton, Missouri - Big Fun in a Small Town

Singled Out: END's Covet Not

Singled Out: Jordan Red's Don't Let The Heavens Fall

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour

Foo Fighters Stream Full 2008 Wembley Stadium Concert

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed

Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots Summer Tour Canceled

Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour

Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic

Bauhaus Update Fans About Planned Live Dates

Barenaked Ladies Reschedule Last Summer On Earth Tour