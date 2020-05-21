Disturbed Postpone The Sickness Anniversary Tour

Disturbed have announced that they have been forced to postpone The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour until next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The band broke the news to fans with the following social media post, "Hello Disturbed Ones! We hope you and your families are all doing well during this crazy time.

"We have waited as long as we possibly could to finalize the plans for our 20th Anniversary of 'The Sickness' summer tour. We had hoped that there would be some clear direction and guidelines on how mass gatherings would be conducted this summer.

"Unfortunately, that clarity has not come and out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to RESCHEDULE until Next Summer. We are working to get these dates rescheduled and look forward to sharing an update soon.

"At the time the dates are rescheduled, refund options will become available, for further details visit LiveNation.com/refund. Thank you for understanding. Please stay safe and we can't wait to rock. David, Dan, Mike and John"





