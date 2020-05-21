.

The Black Crowes Postpone Reunion Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-21-2020

The Black Crowes

The Black Crowes have announced that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced them to push back their Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary reunion tour until next year.

The band had this to say, "While Chris, Rich and the band were so excited to play for you all this summer, the North American Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary tour dates are being rescheduled to 2021 in the interest of everyone's health and safety.

"Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the new show dates. Keep an eye on this space and theblackcrowes.com for more information, to be announced soon.

"The whole band and crew can't wait to get back on the road as soon as it's safe. Much love #TBC."


