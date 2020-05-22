Sammy Hagar and The Circle have shared a live video of their performance of the Van Halen classic "Dreams". The video comes from their "At Your Service" live package.
The band had this to say about the clip, "This version of the Van Hagar classic 'Dreams' was recorded live on tour in 2014 and released as part of Sammy Hagar & The Circle release At Your Service.
The 2CD and DVD documents the blistering performance of a band on fire performing hits from Sammy's 4 decades of rock (Montrose, Solo, Van Hagar, Wabos) as well as classic tracks from the Led Zeppelin catalog." Watch the video below:
Sammy Hagar Sees Van Halen Reunion and Addresses Eddie's Health Issue
Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour
Sammy Hagar Continues Lockdown Sessions Series With New Cover
Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video
Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video
Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series
Sammy Hagar previews Joe Elliott TV Interview
Sammy Hagar Addresses Status Of Summer Tour
Guns N' Roses Launch Reunion Tour Video Series- Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special- Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic- more
Singled Out: Lana Blac's My Victim My Love
Singled Out: Darren Michael Boyd's The Earth is B Flat
Singled Out: Earshot's Uninvited
Singled Out: Redeem/Revive's Somehow
Guns N' Roses Launch Reunion Tour Video Series
Metallica, Eagles, Springsteen, Queen Lead Apple Music Live Special
Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic
Roger Waters Us + Them Concert Film Getting Digital Release
Singled Out: Lana Blac's My Victim My Love
Currents Release New Song 'Monsters'
Green Day Release Video For Cover Of Blondie Classic
Styx's Tommy Shaw Releases Cover Of Led Zeppelin Classic