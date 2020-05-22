Tesla Launch Home To Home Isolation Series

(hennemusic) Tesla have launched a new isolation jam series that they are calling "Home To Home", with a performance of their 1989 track, "Lazy Days, Crazy Nights."

The tune was featured on the Sacramento, CA band's second album, "The Great Radio Controversy"; the project included the US Top 10 hit, "Love Song", and delivered their first US Top 20 record on its way to selling 2 million copies in the country.

"The way it is, the way that it goes! Happenin' day after day!," says Tesla. "Enjoy Tesla's quarantined version of "Lazy Days", home to home! Hang tough, Tesla troops!"

Tesla recently postponed a spring US tour due to the ongoing pandemic; the series was set to promote their latest release, "Five Man London Jam", which captures the band performing acoustic versions of their hits, fan favorites and covers live at London's famed Abbey Road studios. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Tesla Postpone Spring U.S. Tour

Tesla Premiere Cover Of Beatles Classic

Tesla Stream 'Signs' From Five Man London Jam Package

Tesla Previews What You Give From 'Five Man London Jam' Package

Tesla Announce 2020 US Tour Dates

Tesla Release Video For 'California Summer Song'

Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary

Tesla Release 'Taste Like' Video

Tesla Release Video For Shock Title Song

More Tesla News



