Billy Idol Rocks Quarantine Dancing With Myself With Jimmy Fallon and Fans

(hennemusic) Billy Idol joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform a social distancing remix of his 1981 hit, "Dancing With Myself", on the May 21 episode of NBC-TV's Tonight Show.

The lineup performed the quarantine version with instruments found at home, alongside viewer-submitted videos of fans dancing by themselves at their own homes.

The broadcast encourages viewers to donate to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters that was founded in 2010 by celebrity chef José Andrés; learn more about their work at wck.org.

Initially released in 1980 by Idol during his tenure with the pioneering UK punk band Generation X, the rocker issued a remixed version of "Dancing With Myself" a year later as he launched his solo career; it also served as the title to the singer's 2014 memoir of the same name. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Billy Idol Extends Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Billy Idol and Bryan Adams Teaming Up For Coheadline Tour

Billy Idol Announces Turned On, Tuned In And Unplugged Tour

Billy Idol Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency

Billy Idol Extends U.S .Tour Into The Fall

Billy Idol Adds New Dates To U.S .Tour

Billy Idol Adds Dates To Summer Tour Plans

More Billy Idol News



