Billy Idol Rocks Quarantine Dancing With Myself With Jimmy Fallon and Fans

(hennemusic) Billy Idol joined Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to perform a social distancing remix of his 1981 hit, "Dancing With Myself", on the May 21 episode of NBC-TV's Tonight Show.
The lineup performed the quarantine version with instruments found at home, alongside viewer-submitted videos of fans dancing by themselves at their own homes.
The broadcast encourages viewers to donate to World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters that was founded in 2010 by celebrity chef José Andrés; learn more about their work at wck.org.
Initially released in 1980 by Idol during his tenure with the pioneering UK punk band Generation X, the rocker issued a remixed version of "Dancing With Myself" a year later as he launched his solo career; it also served as the title to the singer's 2014 memoir of the same name. Watch the performance here.
