Pink Floyd Launch Daily Playlist With Rare 1974 Live Recording

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd launched a new "daily evolving playlist" feature on May 22 with audio of a rare, 1974 performance of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" classic, "Us & Them."

The band were captured live during a four-night stand at The Empire Pool (later known as Wembley Arena) in London in November 1974 during a five-week UK tour; it was first released as part of the group's 2011 "Immersion" series.

Entitled "Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist", the feature will see the band add a new song from their catalogue to the playlist via Spotify and other streaming outlets each day - from the best known classics to deeper album tracks.

Each Friday, as a bonus, Pink Floyd will add one of the currently unavailable bonus tracks that were featured in the "Immersion" boxsets a few years back.

"During this period of lockdown, isolation and uncertainty," says Pink Floyd, "it might help to make time each day to immerse yourself in music; each day, this will build into the perfect playlist to help you navigate these challenging times.

"We hope you enjoy reconnecting with these tracks over the coming weeks, and would love to hear your suggestions for what you think could be added to the playlist..." Check out the playlist here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





