Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Completes Solo Album

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has taken advantage of the pandemic lockdown to complete the recording of his debut solo album.

Taylor shared the good news during an appearance on Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale's Raise Your Horns show. He was asked about what he has been working on during the lockdown.

He replied, "I secretly recorded my first solo album. I did with the band I've been using for my solo shows for years, and just a bunch of people that I've been working with forever. So it's Jason [Christopher], Dustin [Schoenhofer] on drums, from Walls Of Jericho and countless other things, and Zach Throne, who I've been jamming with for a long time, and Tooch [guitarist Christian Martucci], actually, from Stone Sour.

"All five of us did it. We went in and we recorded 25 songs in about two and a half weeks, and we did everything live. And it's dope, really, really cool."

Corey was asked about the material that will appear on the record and he said, "All the songs are things that I've written over the years but they didn't really fit with either band. So it's stuff that I've just kind of been sitting on. And I realized, I just kind of turned around and I was just, like, 'Geez, I've got all these songs.' And I've been kind of talking about doing a solo album anyway, and I was just, like, 'This is the perfect time to do it.' And picking those guys was the perfect combo, because we all just love the same kinds of music, the same kinds of rock, the same kinds of punk, the same kinds of metal, the same kinds of everything, and we all were able to incorporate those influences into everything." Check out the full interview below:





Related Stories

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Auctioning Guitars For Covid-19 Relief

Slipknot Corey Taylor Sees Renaissance Coming For Live Entertainment

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Suffered Injury Coming On Stage

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Underwent Successful Surgery 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics 2019 In Review

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Preparing For Solo Tour

Rival Sons Are Slipknot's Corey Taylor's Favorite Band Of Decade

Slipknot's Corey Taylor To Branch Out Musically With Solo Effort

More Corey Taylor News



