John Fogerty Does Quarantine Jam Of Classic 70s Hit

(hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty and his family are streaming video of a quarantine jam performance of the 1970s classic, "City Of New Orleans."
Originally written and recorded by Chicago-based singer-songwriter Steve Goodman in 1971, the tune became a US Top 20 hit a year later for Arlo Guthrie and, again, for Willie Nelson in 1984.
Fogerty is scheduled to play a fall series of dates as part of a residency at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The nine-show run at the Encore Theater in November will mark the final dates of the rocker's extensive "My 50 Year Trip" tour, which he launched last year while marking the anniversary of Creedence Clearwater Revival's milestone performance at Woodstock. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
