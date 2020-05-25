.

John Fogerty Does Quarantine Jam Of Classic 70s Hit

Bruce Henne | 05-25-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

John Fogerty

(hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty and his family are streaming video of a quarantine jam performance of the 1970s classic, "City Of New Orleans."

Originally written and recorded by Chicago-based singer-songwriter Steve Goodman in 1971, the tune became a US Top 20 hit a year later for Arlo Guthrie and, again, for Willie Nelson in 1984.

Fogerty is scheduled to play a fall series of dates as part of a residency at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The nine-show run at the Encore Theater in November will mark the final dates of the rocker's extensive "My 50 Year Trip" tour, which he launched last year while marking the anniversary of Creedence Clearwater Revival's milestone performance at Woodstock. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


John Fogerty Does Quarantine Jam Of Classic 70s Hit

John Fogerty And Family Perform CCR Classic 'Up Around The Bend'

John Fogerty Shares Quarantine Jam Of CCR's 'Green River'

John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classic In Quarantine Video

John Fogerty Performs CCR Classics On Late Night TV

John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics For NPR's Tiny Desk

John Fogerty Plays CCR Classic In Quarantine Jam

John Fogerty And Family Rock CCR Classic In Quarantine Jam

John Fogerty Performs Pair Of CCR Classics At Home

John Fogerty Performs CCR Classics In Home Video Concert Series

More John Fogerty News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen Legend Brian May Suffered Heart Attack- Metallica Streaming Full 'By Request' Concert- The Rolling Stones Stream 2013 Hyde Park Concert Footage- Joe Walsh- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On

Dennis DeYoung - 26 East: Volume 1

Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You

Singled Out: Em Rossi's Got This Feeling

Singled Out: Lana Blac's My Victim My Love

advertisement
Latest News

Morse, Portnoy And George Cover Gerry Rafferty's 'Baker Street'

The Eagles' Joe Walsh Launches Public Radio Show

John Fogerty Does Quarantine Jam Of Classic 70s Hit

Queen Legend Brian May Suffered Heart Attack

Metallica Streaming Full 'By Request' Concert

The Rolling Stones Stream 2013 Hyde Park Concert Footage

Blue Eyed Christ Release New Song 'America H'

Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On