The Eagles' Joe Walsh Launches Public Radio Show

(hennemusic) Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has launched a weekly program on a Los Angeles public radio station. May 23 saw the debut broadcast of "The Joe Walsh Old-Fashioned Rock n' Roll Radio Show" on KCSN and KSBR 88.5 in the Los Angeles area.

A longtime listener and contributor to 88.5-FM, Walsh approached the station with the idea after the pandemic grounded Walsh and his Eagles bandmates from a planned summer tour.

"This public radio station serves the community I live in and is funded by listeners," says Walsh. "I like that men with ties don't decide what I listen to. My show will be a mixture of music I love, music I think people will want to hear and stories behind some of these songs that I'm pretty sure no one knows about. Hopefully, the show will generate some more listeners and support for the station, and we will have a lot of fun in the process. Tune in 6 p.m. every Saturday while we are homebound."

"Joe will have free reign to essentially take over the programming duties for 88.5-FM for his hour," adds General Manager Patrick Osburn. "His playlist and blend of stories and anecdotes should make for an engaging 60 minutes.

"Being entertainment royalty and one of the many local fixtures of the SoCal/Hollywood community, we anticipate Joe's rolodex of potential guests runs deep, so we feel great about giving him the keys to the car! It's flattering to have rock legends listening and financially supporting the station". Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





