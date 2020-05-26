.

Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour

Michael Angulia | 05-26-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sammy Hagar

Former Van Halen and Montrose, and current The Circle frontman Sammy Hagar says in a new interview that he had decided that he will never do a farewell tour.

Hagar was asked by K-SHE 95 in St. Louis about his contemporaries like KISS, Ozzy Osbourne, and Black Sabbath embarking on farewell tour and he responded, "I haven't announced my farewell tour retirement yet. I have never announced my retirement and I've never made a farewell tour, and I don't think I ever will.

How about that? I just won't bother with all that. I'll just keep playing till I drop or till I'm not good anymore. If I'm not any good anymore, then I'll say, 'Well, I've gotta quit,' and I won't go do a farewell tour, 'cause I stink, I can't sing anymore, I can't play, I can't jump around, I can't walk out onstage; you have to wheel me out. So guess what? I'm not doing a farewell tour." Listen to the full interview where Sammy also talks about the cancelation of The Circle's tour, Cabo shows and more here.


Related Stories


Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour

Sammy Hagar Says He Is 'Not Locking Down Anymore'

Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic

Sammy Hagar Sees Van Halen Reunion and Addresses Eddie's Health Issue

Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour

Sammy Hagar Continues Lockdown Sessions Series With New Cover

Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video

Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video

Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series

More Sammy Hagar News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour- Queen's Brian May Shares Post Heart Attack Message- Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone

Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On

Dennis DeYoung - 26 East: Volume 1

Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You

Singled Out: Em Rossi's Got This Feeling

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour

Queen's Brian May Shares Post Heart Attack Message

Rush Streaming Previously Unreleased 1980 Live Recording

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic

Within Temptation Release 'Entertain You' Video

Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Tour

Voivod Change Things Up With 'The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)'

Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone