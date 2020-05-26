Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour

Former Van Halen and Montrose, and current The Circle frontman Sammy Hagar says in a new interview that he had decided that he will never do a farewell tour.
Hagar was asked by K-SHE 95 in St. Louis about his contemporaries like KISS, Ozzy Osbourne, and Black Sabbath embarking on farewell tour and he responded, "I haven't announced my farewell tour retirement yet. I have never announced my retirement and I've never made a farewell tour, and I don't think I ever will.
How about that? I just won't bother with all that. I'll just keep playing till I drop or till I'm not good anymore. If I'm not any good anymore, then I'll say, 'Well, I've gotta quit,' and I won't go do a farewell tour, 'cause I stink, I can't sing anymore, I can't play, I can't jump around, I can't walk out onstage; you have to wheel me out. So guess what? I'm not doing a farewell tour." Listen to the full interview where Sammy also talks about the cancelation of The Circle's tour, Cabo shows and more here.
