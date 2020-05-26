Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour

Former Van Halen and Montrose, and current The Circle frontman Sammy Hagar says in a new interview that he had decided that he will never do a farewell tour.

Hagar was asked by K-SHE 95 in St. Louis about his contemporaries like KISS, Ozzy Osbourne, and Black Sabbath embarking on farewell tour and he responded, "I haven't announced my farewell tour retirement yet. I have never announced my retirement and I've never made a farewell tour, and I don't think I ever will.

How about that? I just won't bother with all that. I'll just keep playing till I drop or till I'm not good anymore. If I'm not any good anymore, then I'll say, 'Well, I've gotta quit,' and I won't go do a farewell tour, 'cause I stink, I can't sing anymore, I can't play, I can't jump around, I can't walk out onstage; you have to wheel me out. So guess what? I'm not doing a farewell tour." Listen to the full interview where Sammy also talks about the cancelation of The Circle's tour, Cabo shows and more here.





Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Says He Is 'Not Locking Down Anymore'

Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic

Sammy Hagar Sees Van Halen Reunion and Addresses Eddie's Health Issue

Sammy Hagar Cancels Summer Tour

Sammy Hagar Continues Lockdown Sessions Series With New Cover

Sammy Hagar Rocks AC/DC classic In Lockdown Sessions Video

Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video

Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series

More Sammy Hagar News



