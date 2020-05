Voivod Change Things Up With 'The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)'

Voivod have released a video clip for their new track "The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section), which is the title track to the band's forthcoming digital EP and 12-inch vinyl.

The three track effort is set to hit stores on July 10th and features the metal section version of the title track that includes trumpets, saxophone and trombones, as well as their performance of the classic "The Unknown Knows" from the 2019 Montreal Jazz Fest.

guitarist Daniel "Chewy" Mongrain had this to say about the special version of the song, "I initially wrote the opening riff of the song on tour, outside, behind a club in Germany on a sunny day and recorded right away. It had that quartal harmony over a pedal point that to me evoke soundtracks of classic roman movies when you hear the brass (lituus, cornu and other instruments). It has a military and solemn vibe to it.

About the live clip: "When in 2019 we had the honor to be invited to play the Montreal International Jazz Festival, we all thought we could do something special in the context. I had the idea to do a brass arrangement and add in an extra open improvised sax solo section which doesn't exist in the studio version. I started to write and was able to finish the arrangement in time for the rehearsal but it was sooo much work that I could only do one song. We hired top players of the Montreal scene. They were very excited to be part of it. It's not every day that a brass section plays with a metal band, so it was as exciting for them as it was for us. We had one rehearsal and it worked perfectly. Then we played the show and the crowd went totally nuts. You can hear it on the live version: it was a great moment for everyone and we had a real blast. The live version is also on the EP, but will not be on the upcoming live album 'Lost Machine', since that was recorded during a different show...

The new video: "When the video idea of that song came up, I thought we could record the brass over the studio version and make the video version unique, and share this version with the rest of the world, giving something special to the fans and immortalize the brass arrangement at the same time. So, I just cut out the improvised section that was in the live arrangement and we could time a studio session with all the same guys. Francis Perron (RadicArt Studio), who recorded and mixed 'The Wake', brought his gear and recorded it, then remixed the song.

"It was an amazing experience, a great challenge for me to write each part and conduct it. I don't do that often, so it was a lot of work and I'm very happy with the result. It adds that extra empire, military, roman paddle boat war feel like in the old 'Ben Hur' movie, with the acceleration of the music and intense and stressful emotions that fits the song lyrics perfectly.

"I'm so proud and happy to play in Voivod, as we can try this kind of madness projects and everybody in the band gets excited and motivated to do new things. It's so fulfilling. I hope this feeling transpires into the music and that the signal gets to the receiver's frequency."

Voivod vocalist Denis "Snake" Belanger was a screenwriter for the video and he added, "I must say that we had some hesitations regarding the timing of release for this very special video clip. The shoot took place in November 2019 and the scenario is pure science-fiction, but we were concerned the imagery might be insensitive in these pandemic times. In the end, we decided to proceed as planned. Speaking of sci-fi, the documentary called 'The Creeping Garden' had a big influence on me and was a great source of inspirations for the concept. A must-watch. The slime moulds are amazing creatures and will use ingeniosity to survive. And so are humans... We'll get through this." Watch the video below:





