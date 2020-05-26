Within Temptation Release 'Entertain You' Video

Within Temptation have released a music video for their recently released single "Entertain You". Sharon Den Adel recently spoke with antiMusic about the theme of the song.

She told us, "There's always a group of people that don't fit in and somehow we always have a need to emphasize that they do not fit in by singling them out, cornering them in all sorts of ways - think of viral videos, fights on the streets et cetera. These people didn't ask to be different, they didn't want to be different: people are just different. And that's beautiful!

"The beauty is that by being different, these people bring so much color to our society, since our society is so uniform! These people are not here for our entertainment, so we can feel good about ourselves It's time for bit more self reflection in our individualistic society if we want to change something."

She said of the video and song, "Eventually, everyone will have their own idea what the song and video are about. For us, the inspiration comes from how we treat a certain group of people that doesn't fit in our society, and how we always feel a need to emphasize how much they do not fit in so we can feel good about ourselves. We start singling them out, cornering them in all sorts of ways. Nowadays, our first reaction is to film an incident instead of helping someone.



She "They're not here for our entertainment. It's time for a bit more self-reflection and to ask ourselves why we do it, and think about the consequences for the others. Awareness is hopefully a step forward to change."

Watch the video below:





