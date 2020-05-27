.

Cheap Trick Finish Work On New Album

Bruce Henne | 05-27-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Cheap Trick

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen shared the good news with fans during a radio interview that the band has completed work on a new studio album.

"We have a new record that's coming out," Neilsen tells Marci Wiser of 95.5 KLOS Los Angeles. "We are signed to BMG, and the record is finished. So we're just kind of waiting till all this junk subsides," he adds, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rockford, IL group's 20th studio release follows a pair of 2017 records: "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas", and a 2018 single, "The Summer Looks Good On You." Check out the interview clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Cheap Trick Finish Work On New Album

ZZ Top Postpone Tour With Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick's 'At Budokan' Enters US National Recording Registry

Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour

Cheap Trick In The Studio For 'Dream Police' Anniversary 2019 In Review

Cheap Trick In The Studio For Budokan Anniversary 2019 In Review

Cheap Trick Preview Big TV Interview

Cheap Trick In The Studio For 'Dream Police' Anniversary

Cheap Trick Cover Nilsson Classic

Cheap Trick Highlights New Howard Stern Saturday Soundtracks Series

More Cheap Trick News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Led Zeppelin To Stream Reunion Concert For Free This Weekend- Shinedown Cancel Deep Dive Tour- Megadeth Entering The Studio To Record New Album- Anthrax- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone

Iron City Houserockers - Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive)

Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On

Dennis DeYoung - 26 East: Volume 1

Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You

advertisement
Latest News

Led Zeppelin To Stream Reunion Concert For Free This Weekend

Shinedown Cancel Deep Dive Tour

Megadeth Entering The Studio To Record New Album

John Bush Does Quarantine Reunion Jam With Former Anthrax Bandmate

Cheap Trick Finish Work On New Album

Maelstrom Offering New Album Free To Military & First Responders

Faith & Scars Release 'Never The Same' DIY Video

Singled Out: Shawn Pittman's Make It Right