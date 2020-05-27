Cheap Trick Finish Work On New Album

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen shared the good news with fans during a radio interview that the band has completed work on a new studio album.
"We have a new record that's coming out," Neilsen tells Marci Wiser of 95.5 KLOS Los Angeles. "We are signed to BMG, and the record is finished. So we're just kind of waiting till all this junk subsides," he adds, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rockford, IL group's 20th studio release follows a pair of 2017 records: "We're All Alright!" and "Christmas Christmas", and a 2018 single, "The Summer Looks Good On You." Check out the interview clip here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
