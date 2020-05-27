Maelstrom Offering New Album Free To Military & First Responders

Maelstrom are honoring those who serve in the US military and first responders by offering a free copy of their new album "Of Gods And Men" for free for those who serve.

The special promotion will run until 8pm EST on May 29th via bandcamp. They noted, "Those who are non-service members are encouraged to pay whatever they feel comfortable with for the album (through Friday), or instead to make a charitable donation to TAPS(Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors)."

Frontman Gary Vosganian had this to say, "My brother John was a big fan of ours back in the early days, and having his support meant a great deal to me. He was an active duty Marine, and sadly passed away at the age of 22 while serving in Japan.

"In his honor, I'd like to offer our new album for free to those who serve in the military, as well as first responders, through Friday. For those who aren't service members, we ask that you either pay whatever you feel comfortable with, or instead you can make a donation to an organization like TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors). Thank you."





