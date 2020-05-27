Maelstrom are honoring those who serve in the US military and first responders by offering a free copy of their new album "Of Gods And Men" for free for those who serve.
The special promotion will run until 8pm EST on May 29th via bandcamp. They noted, "Those who are non-service members are encouraged to pay whatever they feel comfortable with for the album (through Friday), or instead to make a charitable donation to TAPS(Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors)."
Frontman Gary Vosganian had this to say, "My brother John was a big fan of ours back in the early days, and having his support meant a great deal to me. He was an active duty Marine, and sadly passed away at the age of 22 while serving in Japan.
"In his honor, I'd like to offer our new album for free to those who serve in the military, as well as first responders, through Friday. For those who aren't service members, we ask that you either pay whatever you feel comfortable with, or instead you can make a donation to an organization like TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors). Thank you."
Led Zeppelin To Stream Reunion Concert For Free This Weekend- Shinedown Cancel Deep Dive Tour- Megadeth Entering The Studio To Record New Album- Anthrax- more
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone
Iron City Houserockers - Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive)
Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On
Dennis DeYoung - 26 East: Volume 1
Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You
Led Zeppelin To Stream Reunion Concert For Free This Weekend
Shinedown Cancel Deep Dive Tour
Megadeth Entering The Studio To Record New Album
John Bush Does Quarantine Reunion Jam With Former Anthrax Bandmate
Cheap Trick Finish Work On New Album
Maelstrom Offering New Album Free To Military & First Responders
Faith & Scars Release 'Never The Same' DIY Video
Singled Out: Shawn Pittman's Make It Right