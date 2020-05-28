.

Judas Priest Icon Rob Halford Moves Up Autobiography Release

Bruce Henne | 05-28-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has confirmed a new release date for his autobiography. Previously scheduled to be available on October 20, "Confess" will now arrive on September 29 via Hachette Books.

Halford worked on his life story with Ian Gittins - co-writer of the New York Times bestseller, "The Heroin Diaries" by Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue.

Known as "The Metal God" by his devoted, global fan base, the rocker has always subverted the norm, and "Confess" will offer readers a compelling and honest look at the struggles he has faced with addiction and his sexuality, as well as exploring his music and his many brushes with controversy.

"'Confess' is a unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to expose every facet of myself," says Halford. "Digging deep with nothing to hide and nothing to fear was in many ways exciting, fun, disturbing, terrifying and cathartic. I've held nothing back. It's time for me to Confess..." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Judas Priest Icon Rob Halford Moves Up Autobiography Release

Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic

Judas Priest Guitarist Glad To See KK Downing Return To Music

Judas Priest Streaming Full Concert From Epitaph Tour

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio

Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th Anniversary Dates

Judas Priest Icon K.K. Downing Ready To Mix New Album

Judas Priest In The Studio For 'British Steel' 40th Anniversary

Judas Priest Share New Breaking The Law Lyric Video

Judas Priest Alums Making Progress On New Album

More Judas Priest News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Rammstein Postpone American Stadium Tour- Slipknot, Underoath and Code Orange Stream Event Announced- Sammy Hagar Rocks Tribute To Little Richard- Rob Halford- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone

Iron City Houserockers - Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive)

Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On

Dennis DeYoung - 26 East: Volume 1

Singled Out: Within Temptation's Entertain You

advertisement
Latest News

Rammstein Postpone American Stadium Tour

Slipknot, Underoath and Code Orange Stream Event Announced

Sammy Hagar Rocks Tribute To Little Richard

Judas Priest Icon Rob Halford Moves Up Autobiography Release

INXS To Release Restored 1991 Concert Film Live Baby Live

Singled Out: Disconnected's Unstoppable

Led Zeppelin To Stream Reunion Concert For Free This Weekend

Shinedown Cancel Deep Dive Tour