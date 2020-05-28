Judas Priest Icon Rob Halford Moves Up Autobiography Release

(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has confirmed a new release date for his autobiography. Previously scheduled to be available on October 20, "Confess" will now arrive on September 29 via Hachette Books.
Halford worked on his life story with Ian Gittins - co-writer of the New York Times bestseller, "The Heroin Diaries" by Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue.
Known as "The Metal God" by his devoted, global fan base, the rocker has always subverted the norm, and "Confess" will offer readers a compelling and honest look at the struggles he has faced with addiction and his sexuality, as well as exploring his music and his many brushes with controversy.
"'Confess' is a unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me to expose every facet of myself," says Halford. "Digging deep with nothing to hide and nothing to fear was in many ways exciting, fun, disturbing, terrifying and cathartic. I've held nothing back. It's time for me to Confess..." Read more here.
