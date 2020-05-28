Rammstein Postpone American Stadium Tour

Rammstein have officially postponed their North American summer stadium tour dates, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The band will be rescheduling the trek for next year.
They had this to say about the decision to push back the tour, "Sadly, but in the best interests of everyone's health and safety, we have to postpone our North America Tour.
"We are now working on rescheduling the tour in 2021, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled show dates. We hope to have an update on that shortly and will communicate it once we do. For more information visit: aegpresents.com"
