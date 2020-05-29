John Fogerty Releasing New EP For His 75th Birthday

(hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty is marking his 75th birthday on May 28 with the release of a new digital EP. "Fogerty's Factory" presents a collection of seven quarantine jam performances of CCR classics by the rocker and his family during the pandemic.

The set delivers three of songs from an appearance on NPR"s "Tiny Desk Concert" series, and tracks previously seen and heard on television, satellite radio and online.

Inspired by CCR's 1970 album, "Cosmo's Factory", the guitarist brought in his brother, Bob, to update his original album cover image for the project.

"Our family got together and decided we would spread some joy with music in these trying times," says Fogerty. "We recreated Cosmo's Factory, and it became Fogerty's Factory. My sons, daughter Kelsy, Julie, and me even got Bob Fogerty to shoot the cover photo, a total family affair!" Watch the "Down On The Corner" video here.

