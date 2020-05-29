Rolling Stones Taking Fans Back To Babylon For Extra Licks

The Rolling Stones have announced that they will be revisiting their Bridges To Babylon Tour for this week's installment of their special Extra Licks streaming series.

The special series was launched as part of YouTube's #StayHome campaign and the Stones have been sharing footage from various concert films that has not previously been released digitally.

This week's episode will premiere at May 31st at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST this Sunday, May 31st and will feature footage from the band's Chicago stop on the Bridges To Babylon Tour that took place in September of 1997. Watch it below (when available):





