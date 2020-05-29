Whitesnake Release 'Still Of The Night' 2020 Remix Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming video for the new 2020 remix of their 1987 hit, "Still Of The Night", as the latest preview to the June 19 release of a new collection entitled "The Rock Album."
"I truly LOVE the new mix...," says singer David Coverdale about the newly-released HD video of the song, which features remixed and remastered audio.
"All the songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered," writes the rocker in the liner notes for the package. "Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs."
"The Rock Album" delivers tracks from over three decades of Whitesnake's career, featuring songs originally released between 1984 and 2011 on six studio albums. Watch the video and read more here.
