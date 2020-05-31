John Fogerty Rocks Dodger Stadium For 75th Birthday

(hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty celebrated his 75th birthday on May 28 with a performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
"It took 75 years and it's a little different than I envisioned," says Fogerty at the empty ballpark. "Now on my birthday, I get to fulfill my dream playing 'Centerfield' in centerfield with my kids on the team. A home run!
"Hopefully it won't be long until we are able to have baseball back. Until then... 'Put me in coach, I'm ready to play!'"
"Centerfield" is the title track to Fogerty's 1985 record of the same name; his third release delivered his first and only US No. 1 album, which went on to sell more than 2 million copies in the country.
The tune is one of seven quarantine jam performances of classics hits by the rocker and his family during the pandemic that were issued this week on the newly-released EP, "Fogerty's Factory." Watch the Dodgers Stadium jam video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
John Fogerty Releasing New EP For His 75th Birthday
John Fogerty Does Quarantine Jam Of Classic 70s Hit
John Fogerty And Family Perform CCR Classic 'Up Around The Bend'
John Fogerty Shares Quarantine Jam Of CCR's 'Green River'
John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classic In Quarantine Video
John Fogerty Performs CCR Classics On Late Night TV
John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics For NPR's Tiny Desk
John Fogerty Plays CCR Classic In Quarantine Jam
John Fogerty And Family Rock CCR Classic In Quarantine Jam
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday- Bruce Springsteen Does Remote Jam With Dropkick Murphys- Pink Floyd Share Rare Version- more
Singled Out: Silent Theory's Six Feet Under
Doug 'Cosmo' Clifford - Magic Window
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone
Iron City Houserockers - Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive)
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday
Bruce Springsteen Does Remote Jam With Dropkick Murphys
Pink Floyd Share Rare Version Of Have A Cigar
John Fogerty Rocks Dodger Stadium For 75th Birthday
W.A.S.P.'s Blackie Lawless Tributes Bob Kulick
Bleed From Within Release 'Fracture' Video
Trauma Working On New Album And Announce Fall Tour
The Vibrators Revisiting Classic Album 'Energize'