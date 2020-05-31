John Fogerty Rocks Dodger Stadium For 75th Birthday

(hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty celebrated his 75th birthday on May 28 with a performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

"It took 75 years and it's a little different than I envisioned," says Fogerty at the empty ballpark. "Now on my birthday, I get to fulfill my dream playing 'Centerfield' in centerfield with my kids on the team. A home run!

"Hopefully it won't be long until we are able to have baseball back. Until then... 'Put me in coach, I'm ready to play!'"

"Centerfield" is the title track to Fogerty's 1985 record of the same name; his third release delivered his first and only US No. 1 album, which went on to sell more than 2 million copies in the country.

The tune is one of seven quarantine jam performances of classics hits by the rocker and his family during the pandemic that were issued this week on the newly-released EP, "Fogerty's Factory." Watch the Dodgers Stadium jam video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





