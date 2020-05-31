Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Update Expected Monday

The fate of the Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison North American summer Stadium tour may be known on Monday (June 1st), according to a social media post shared a month ago.

As most tours have been canceled or rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Motley Crue released a joint statement from all of the bands on the tour four weeks ago stating that they expected to have an official update by June 1st.

They wrote, "We wanted to reach out to all of our amazing fans and let you know that we've been hard at work preparing an amazing show. Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans' health, well being and safety first and foremost.

We are currently weighing all options and are awaiting further direction from the powers that be. Our goal is to have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how we will proceed.

In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. We can't wait to see you all again."





Related Stories

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Still Waiting On Word About Stadium Tour

Motley Crue Announce Virtual Watch Party

Motley Crue, Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Decision Not Made

Motley Crue And Def Leppard Stadium Tour Still A Go

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Slams 'Irresponsible People ' Amid Coronavirus

Motley Crue Release 'Stay Home Sweet Home' Video

Motley Crue Release New 'Kickstart My Heart' Lyric Video

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison Tour Has Sold Over A Million Tickets

More Motley Crue News



