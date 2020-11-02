Anthrax Celebrate 'Spreading The Disease' Anniversary With Lockdown Video

(hennemusic) Anthrax are celebrating the 35th anniversary of their second album, 1985's "Spreading The Disease", with a lockdown performance of the track, "Gung-Ho."

"In honor of Our Spreading the Disease album having a Birthday," says drummer Charlie Benante, "we decided to thrash this one out. Hope ya dig it!"

The follow-up to their 1984 debut, "Fistful Of Metal" marked the band's first record to chart in the US when it reached No. 113 on the Billboard 200 and the first to feature then-recent additions Joey Belladonna on vocals and bassist Frank Bello.

Anthrax are currently writing material for the follow-up to their most recent studio release, 2016's "For All Kings", which reached the US Top 10. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic

Anthrax's Frank Bello Plotting Heavy Rock Solo Debut Album

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax

Anthrax Detail Songwriting Process In Persistence Of Time Video Series

Scott Ian On This Week's Syfy Wire's Metal Crush

Anthrax Share Persistence Of Time Tour Stories

Anthrax Revisit Their 'Married With Children' Appearance

Anthrax And Death Angel Stars Cover U2

Anthrax Look Back At Tour With Iron Maiden In New Video





More Anthrax News



