In This Moment Release 'As Above So Below' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-02-2020

In This Moment have released a music video for their single "As Above So Below." The track comes from the band's seventh album "Mother," which was released earlier this year.

Frontwoman Maria Brink had this to say, "We are so excited to show the world the magic we created with handsomedevilspuppets and Jeremy Saffer. It was a challenging time to bring a music video together with everything that's been going on, so we had to get creative.

"We are so thrilled with the outcome and that we had to push ourselves out of our box to manifest this video. We feel grateful to collaborate with other artists and to be able to bring 'As Above So Below' to life for all of you. Enjoy." Watch the video below:




