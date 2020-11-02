Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shares More New Music Via Roth Project

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has shared five previously unreleased songs that he recorded with John 5 as part of his brand new online graphic novel called "The Roth Project."

The vocalist shared one of the tracks, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill", last week as a tribute to Eddie Van Halen. In the accompanying graphic he said, "Hey Ed I'm gonna miss ya. See you on the other side."

The new online comic features four additional tracks that Roth created with John 5 (Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie) entitled Giddy Up," "Alligator Pants," "Lo-Rez Sunset," "Manda Bala".

The Roth Project's home page reads, "This immersive interactive comic is a high resolution visual & audio story that is best experienced on a fast computer/device and a fast internet connection. Put on your headphones. Open your mind."

Apart from John 5, the credits for the music also includes Gregg Bissonette (drums), Brett Tuggle (keyboards) and Luis Conte (percussion), with the score written and performed by Roth. Check it out here.

