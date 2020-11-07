Pink Floyd Share Video From Delicate Sound Of Thunder Reissue

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a performance of their 1987 track, "One Slip" as the latest preview to the forthcoming reissues of their restored 1988 live package, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder."
The band were filmed delivering the third single from "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" during a 5-night residency at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY as part of a tour in support of their thirteenth studio album.
Originally directed by Wayne Isham, the concert was completely re-edited from the restored and upgraded footage by Creative Director Aubrey 'Po' Powell and editor Benny Trickett for the 2019 box set, "The Later Years."
Due November 20, the 2020 reissues will be available in multiple formats and configurations, including Blu-ray, DVD, 2-CD, 3-disc vinyl and deluxe 4-disc edition with bonus tracks; the film will also be available via On Demand or to buy on Digital on December 1. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Pink Floyd Share 1971 Television Performance
Pink Floyd Share Live Video Of Dark Side Of The Moon Classic
Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song
Pink Floyd Share 1971 Performance Of 'Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun'
Tim Morse Shares His Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic
Roger Waters Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic 'Us And Them'
Pink Floyd Expand 'Delicate Sound Of Thunder'
Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic
Roger Waters Streams Performance Video Of Pink Floyd Classic 'Money'
Slash, Kirk Hammett Lead Eddie Van Halen Rock Hall Tribute- Sammy Hagar Previews His Final Rock & Roll Road Trip- Jimmy Page Mourns Passing Of Ex-Wife Patricia Ecker- more
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
Slash, Kirk Hammett Lead Eddie Van Halen Rock Hall Tribute
Sammy Hagar Previews His Final Rock & Roll Road Trip
Jimmy Page Mourns Passing Of Ex-Wife Patricia Ecker
Queen and Adam Lambert Share 2016 Isle Of Wight Performance Of Somebody To Love
Pink Floyd Share Video From Delicate Sound Of Thunder Reissue
Whitesnake Stream 'Love Will Set You Free' 2020 Remix
Neil Young Shares 'Be The Rain' From New Return To Greendale Package
Singled Out: Griffin Holtby's The Fire