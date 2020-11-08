Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Shares Tribute To His Dad

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang took to social media this weekend to post a tribute to his father, to mark a month since the guitar legend passed away from a long battle with cancer on October 6th at the age of 65.
Wolfgang shared a black and white photo of himself and his father on Instagram and shared a tribute to his dad in the caption. He wrote, "Not a second goes by where you're not on my mind.
"I miss talking with you. I miss laughing with you. I miss listening to music with you. I miss making music with you. I just miss everything. I love you so much, Pop. It's really hard being here without you." See the post here.
