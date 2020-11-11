David Bowie Birmingham Live Album Set For Release

(hennemusic) David Bowie will release a 1995 concert from Birmingham, UK as the second project in a six-part series of 1990s concert recordings billed as "Brilliant Live Adventures (1995-1999)."
Due November 20, "No Trendy Réchauffé (Live Birmingham 95)" captures the iconic rocker in performance at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on December 13, 1995.
The event marked the final show of the Outside tour and was the first night of a five night festival promoted as "The Big Twix Mix Show". Bowie's set list features rare live versions of "Jump They Say" and "Strangers When We Meet" - the latter featuring lyrics that inspired the album's title.
The project also delivers two versions of "Hallo Spaceboy," the second of which was filmed as "Spaceboy" and was intended to be the project's next single at the time; the video was never completed, as the track was subsequently remixed by the Pet Shop Boys for single release and an alternative promotional video made.
Excerpts from the show were broadcast by the BBC, and "Moonage Daydream" and "Under Pressure" were mixed by David Richards for release on the "Hallo Spaceboy" CD single. Both versions on this album are previously unreleased, included here as played and mixed on the night they were performed. See the tracklisting and read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Joe Elliott, Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan Lead David Bowie Tribute Livestream Lineup
David Bowie Live Album Series Announced
Singled Out: Movie Club's Rainshadow (Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Pink)
David Bowie's 'The Man Who Sold The World' 50th Anniversary Edition Coming
David Bowie's 'Young Americans' Set For 45th Anniversary Gold Vinyl Edition
Rare David Bowie Live Video Released
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Stream David Bowie Cover
David Bowie Track From Unreleased Live Album Streaming
Guns N' Roses' Offshoot Hookers & Blow To Release David Bowie Cover
AC/DC Streaming New Song 'Realize'- Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics- Demon Hunter Unplug For New Album and Livestream- David Bowie- more
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance
On The Record: Happy 5th Anniversary Vinyl Moon Records!
AC/DC Streaming New Song 'Realize'
Foo Fighters' New Album Inspired By Bowie and Stones Classics
Demon Hunter Unplug For New Album and Livestream
David Bowie Birmingham Live Album Set For Release
Blackmore's Night Share New Christmas Song 'Here We Come A-Caroling'
Death Dealer Deliver 'Every Nation'
Phil Anselmo's En Minor Announce Orpheum Theater Livestream
Queen In The Studio For 'A Night At The Opera' Anniversary