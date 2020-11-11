Singled Out: Moon Fever's Undertaker

Moon Fever recently released a brand new song and video called "Undertaker" and to celebrate we asked two members of the band to tell us about the track and visual. Here is the story:

Lead singer Cody Jasper: "Undertaker' is a song that came out of a chord structure I had been using for a couple years but never built a completed song from. Combine that with the talented team behind Moon Fever and we made this a rock song with a PHAT groove and epic DIO/Chester Bennington type vocal vibe. I loved Chester's vocal ability. And I tried my hardest to represent that style of emotion and singing through this song. As far as the lyrics, I was going through a very tough time with a relationship. It seemed like the only thing that other person and I wanted to do was bring each other down. It was a viscous cycle of love and turmoil. And in the end we just destroyed one another. That relationship was an undertaker".

Guitarist Mitch Micoley speaks about the 'Undertaker' video: 'Evan York did a great job of making an animated video. It's a dark/ comical tale of an undertaker bringing you to a mortuary. Evan and I have known each other for a while and always wanted to work together, but it just never happened. So finally the stars aligned and we were able to put this in motion. Cody and I threw around ideas, and we settled on the story of a Voodoo Queen that a person is running from. We loved Evan's "big eyed" guys - we thought that would be perfect for the animated storyline. The video shows a man escaping a bad situation. The video starts off in a broken building that is a metaphor for the relationship. He travels through swamps, even literally out of hell to escape the voodoo queen's spell. Evan really captured the emotional essence of the song - we hope you like it!"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Moon Fever's Shaking Off The Evil

Singled Out: Moon Fever's Casanova





More Moon Fever News



