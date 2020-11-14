Pink Floyd Share 'Run Like Hell' Live Video

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1988 performance of their 1979 classic, "Run Like Hell", from the forthcoming reissues of their restored live package, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder."

The band were filmed delivering the second single from "The Wall" during a 5-night residency at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY as part of a tour in support of their thirteenth studio album, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason."

Originally directed by Wayne Isham, the concert was completely re-edited from the restored and upgraded footage by Creative Director Aubrey 'Po' Powell and editor Benny Trickett for the 2019 box set, "The Later Years."

Due November 20, the 2020 reissues will be available in multiple formats and configurations, including Blu-ray, DVD, 2-CD, 3-disc vinyl and deluxe 4-disc edition with bonus tracks; the film will also be available via On Demand or to buy on Digital on December 1. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

