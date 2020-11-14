Pink Floyd Share 'Run Like Hell' Live Video

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1988 performance of their 1979 classic, "Run Like Hell", from the forthcoming reissues of their restored live package, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder."
The band were filmed delivering the second single from "The Wall" during a 5-night residency at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY as part of a tour in support of their thirteenth studio album, "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason."
Originally directed by Wayne Isham, the concert was completely re-edited from the restored and upgraded footage by Creative Director Aubrey 'Po' Powell and editor Benny Trickett for the 2019 box set, "The Later Years."
Due November 20, the 2020 reissues will be available in multiple formats and configurations, including Blu-ray, DVD, 2-CD, 3-disc vinyl and deluxe 4-disc edition with bonus tracks; the film will also be available via On Demand or to buy on Digital on December 1. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Pink Floyd Share Video From Delicate Sound Of Thunder Reissue
Pink Floyd Share 1971 Television Performance
Pink Floyd Share Live Video Of Dark Side Of The Moon Classic
Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song
Pink Floyd Share 1971 Performance Of 'Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun'
Tim Morse Shares His Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic
Roger Waters Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic 'Us And Them'
Pink Floyd Expand 'Delicate Sound Of Thunder'
Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic
Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints'- Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale Release Christmas Song- Michael C. Hall's Supergroup Releases Video- more
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance
Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints'
Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale Release Christmas Song
Michael C. Hall's Supergroup Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Release Video
The Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Wyttch' Video
Rammstein Offshoot Lindemann Breaks Up
Pink Floyd Share 'Run Like Hell' Live Video
Our Oceans Release 'Face Them' Video
Frankie Banali's Birthday Being Celebrated By Monsters Of Rock