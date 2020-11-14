.

The Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Wyttch' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Wyttch' Video

The Smashing Pumpkins have released a music video for their new song "Wyttch". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "CYR," which is set to be released on November 27th.

The band's camp had this to say about the track "Historically dynamic, Wyttch delves into the band's heavier and darker leanings, serving as a welcomed reminder why so many subscribe to The Smashing Pumpkins' continual innovation and unwillingness to remain the same or be pegged into one genre or era."

The 20 track album was produced by frontman Billy Corgan and features founding members Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

Watch Charlotte Kemp Muhl-directed music video below:




Related Stories


The Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Wyttch' Video

Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Ramona' Video

Smashing Pumpkins Plan Mellon Collie World Arena Tour and Sequel Album

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Double Album and Preview Animated Series

The Smashing Pumpkins Release Two New Songs From Forthcoming Album

Smashing Pumpkins Cancel Rock Invasion 2 Tour

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Rock Invasion 2 Tour

The Contortionist Release Video For Smashing Pumpkins Cover

Guns N' Roses Add Smashing Pumpkins To Select Tour Dates

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Announces New Album



More Smashing Pumpkins News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints'- Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale Release Christmas Song- Michael C. Hall's Supergroup Releases Video- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers

Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia

5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance

MorleyView Noush Skaugen

Joe Bonamassa - Royal Tea

advertisement
Latest News

Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints'

Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale Release Christmas Song

Michael C. Hall's Supergroup Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Release Video

The Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Wyttch' Video

Rammstein Offshoot Lindemann Breaks Up

Pink Floyd Share 'Run Like Hell' Live Video

Our Oceans Release 'Face Them' Video

Frankie Banali's Birthday Being Celebrated By Monsters Of Rock