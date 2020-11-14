The Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Wyttch' Video

The Smashing Pumpkins have released a music video for their new song "Wyttch". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "CYR," which is set to be released on November 27th.
The band's camp had this to say about the track "Historically dynamic, Wyttch delves into the band's heavier and darker leanings, serving as a welcomed reminder why so many subscribe to The Smashing Pumpkins' continual innovation and unwillingness to remain the same or be pegged into one genre or era."
The 20 track album was produced by frontman Billy Corgan and features founding members Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist Jeff Schroeder.
Watch Charlotte Kemp Muhl-directed music video below:
