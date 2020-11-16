.

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Worried About Pandemic's Impact On Music

Keavin Wiggins | 11-16-2020

Legendary Led Zeppelin lead guitarist Jimmy Page fears that the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns are taking a major toll on musicians, espeiclaly younger ones, denying them the opportunity to perform live.

Page told GQ for their December issue, "It's such a very sad and desperate time and what this virus has done internationally to families, to the arts, and everything we love and hold dear and the whole concert situation, it does worry me.

"I will never be one of those people who'll record alone and send someone a file. I never went into music in the first place to do that, it was for playing together and this is what it means.

"We need to play with people, we need gigs and we need community. Because without that, music means nothing. Playing live is so important for young musicians.

"When we were young, we all had these little gigs, hoping to play somewhere bigger and it's such an important part of that communion of musicians playing together.

"For me, it's always been the most important thing."




