.

Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam - 2023 In Review

01-04-2024
Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam - 2023 In Review

Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall was a top 23 story of Nov. 2023: Legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page shared online about his surprise performance at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn where he inducted Link Wray and took the stage for a surprise performance of Wray's "Rumble".

Page wrote on Facebook, "I was asked to induct Link Wray into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame @rockhall; a guitarist, instrumentalist and songwriter that I'd admired from the very first taste of the Rumble.

"I first heard it when I was 14, roaring from a jukebox in my hometown of Epsom. As a guitar instrumental the attitude of it was totally unique in its mystery, imagination and execution - it had a profound effect on me.

"Link Wray and Rumble stand alone at the pinnacle in the world of instrumentals and I was thrilled to stand on stage in New York with drummer Anton Fig and bassist Tim Givens at the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame last night to induct one of my heroes."

Acclaimed drummer Anton Fig also took social media to share his excitement about taking part in the jam. He tweeted, "Having played and recorded with Link so many times in the 80's, I was honored to be asked to be in this band. And of course with Jimmy Page - it was a dream come true! He approached this with such reverence and humility - it was an absolute thrill to be up there behind him!"

Watch a clip of the jam here.

Related Stories
Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam - 2023 In Review

David Coverdale and Jimmy Page In the Studio For Coverdale-Page's 30th Anniversary - 2023 In Review

Jimmy Page Talks Surprise Rock Hall Jam

Mr. Jimmy (Page) Documentary Coming To Theaters

David Coverdale and Jimmy Page In the Studio For Coverdale-Page's 30th Anniversary

News > Jimmy Page

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again- Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album- more

AC/DC's Chris Slade Sets Record Straight On Axl Rose- Former Mr. Bungle Member Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend- more

Reviews

Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation

Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival

Reggae Party: Vinyl Edition

Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Latest News

Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again

Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album

Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary

Megadeth Release Fan-Focused Digital Collectables (NFTS)

Totally Tubular Festival: 80's New Wave Tour Coming This Summer

Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Tour Dates

Jelly Roll Delivering 'Halfway To Hell' This Month

Second Shooter Launching Tour As Debut Album Arrives