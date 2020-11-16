Wolfgang Van Halen Tributes His Dad Eddie With Debut Solo Video

Wolfgang Van Halen released a music video for "Distance", the debut song from his solo band Mammoth WVH, and the new clip is dedicated to his legendary father, Eddie Van Halen.
The debut album from the Mammoth WVH will be released next year and was put on hold so that Wolfgang could focus on his helping his father after they learned that his cancer had returned.
Wolfgang had this to say, "As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I'd miss him. While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life."
He says that the song "Distance" is an open letter to his father, and was one of Eddie's favorite tracks, which inspired Wolfgang to released it as his first solo offering.
"I never intended 'Distance' to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop."
The video features family home movies and some of the proceeds from the single will be donated to the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation. "Our connection with Eddie grew out of his generous nature, his delight in seeing kids learn and play music, and ultimately understanding what's important in life. Eddie lived out loud through his music, and I believe that he wanted to see that kind of expression ignite in the students. Music saved him and he loved giving back through what we do for kids through the power of music. Thank you, Eddie. We'll never forget you." - Felice Mancini, the President and CEO of The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation.
Watch the video below:
Wolfgang Van Halen Dedicates Debut Solo Single To His Father Eddie Van Halen
Sammy Hagar Addresses Van Halen Reunion Rumors
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Remembers Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen Honored During Rock Hall Broadcast
Eddie Van Halen's Son Wolfgang Shares Tribute To His Dad
Slash, Kirk Hammett Lead Eddie Van Halen Rock Hall Tribute
Eddie Van Halen's 'Final Gift' Story Is Not True Says His Son
Eddie Van Halen Receives Giant Mural Tribute
There Is A Wealth Of Unreleased Van Halen Material
Wolfgang Van Halen Tributes His Dad Eddie With Debut Solo Video- Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page- more
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance
Wolfgang Van Halen Tributes His Dad Eddie With Debut Solo Video
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Worried About Pandemic's Impact On Music
Evanescence Announce Livestream Performance
Dion and Amy Grant Say 'Hello Christmas'
VRSTY Stream New Song 'Massive'
Eternal Frequency Release Video For Cover Of Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'
Singled Out: TANDM's Earthworm (2020 Remastered)