As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel's Burn To Emerge Tour Canceled

As I Lay Dying have announced that they have pulled the plug on their Burn To Emerge Tour with Whitechapel and Shadow Of Intent that was rescheduled for next spring due to the pandemic.

The band had this to say, "This may not come as a surprise but due to the global pandemic and uncertain status of live entertainment, we've decided to cancel the Burn To Emerge Tour that was set to take place in February/March 2021 with Whitechapel and Shadow of Intent.

"We feel this is the best course of action given the circumstances and would prefer our fans to have their money back sooner than later. Please contact your point of purchase for refunds.

"We remain optimistic for a long term solution to the Covid-19 crisis and hope to re-connect with our fans in the near future. In the meantime, please take care of each other."

