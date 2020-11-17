Nervosa Stream New Song 'Perpetual Chaos'

Nervosa have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Perpetual Chaos." The song is the title track from the group's forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on January 22nd.
The album features founding member Prika Amaral along their new singer Diva Satanica, bassist Mia Wallace on bass and drummer Eleni Nota. Prika had the following to say:
"It was a wonderful experience with these girls, they are all very talented and did an excellent job, I have never been so happy with the final result of a record.
"I chose Artesonao studio in Malaga, because it is isolated and in an extremely beautiful place, we worked hard but we had the best vibe between us." Watch the lyric video below:
