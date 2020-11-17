Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Another New Song On Stern

Shortly after releasing "Distance" as a tribute to his father Eddie Van Halen, Wolfgang Van Halen revealed another new song called "You're To Blame" on the Howard Stern Show.

The modern rock track was played during the SiriusXM broadcast on Monday (November 16th) and a stream of the broadcast was shared online by a YouTube user. Fans can search for it here.

Released under the banner of Mammoth WVH, "Distance", proved an instant hit, topping the iTunes Top 100 Songs chart shortly after being made available.

Wolfgang shared his excitement via social media, "#1 on @iTunes . Not just rock, but overall. I'm speechless. The response to Distance has been mind-blowing and I'm so thankful for each and every one of you.

"Know that the weight of this moment is not lost on me. Thank you. Wish you were here for this, Pop."

Both tracks are expected to appear on Wolfgang's debut Mammoth WVH album, which will arrive next year.

