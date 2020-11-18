A Day To Remember Announce Album And Stream New Song

A Day To Remember have released a brand new single called "Brick Wall" and announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "You're Welcome" on March 5th of 2021.
Frontman Jeremy McKinnon had this to say about the new record, "It's finally here-almost! To all our fans around the world, we want to say, 'Thank you!' You've waited patiently, and we can't wait for you to hear this.
"There's a lot of detail in everything we do from the mixes to the artwork, because it all tells a story. So, we made sure each element was perfect. Every line happens for a reason.
"We took what we envision modern music to be and made a hybrid of who we were, who we are, and who we want to be. It took a lot of maneuvering to get it right, but we feel like we did. We're here now and very happy to present You're Welcome."
Stream the new song below:
