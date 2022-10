A Day To Remember And Wage War Unplugging For Theater Tour

Tour poster

A Day To Remember have announced that they will be unplugging for their Reassembled: Acoustic Theater Tour this winter that will feature support from Wage War, who will also be unplugging for the trek.

The tour will be kicking off on November 29th at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and will wrap up on December 21st in Orlando at The Dr. Philips Center.

A special artist presale for tickets begins tomorrow, October 4th at 10:00AM local time with general on sale for tickets starting Friday, October 7th at 10:00AM local time. See the dates below:

November 29 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

December 1 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

December 2 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

December 5 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

December 7 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Theatre

December 8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

December 9 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater

December 11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

December 12 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater

December 14 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

December 15 - Memphis, TN - Cannon Center

December 17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

December 18 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

December 20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center

December 21 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Philips Center

Related Stories

A Day To Remember Announce Massive North American Tour

A Day To Remember Team Up With Blink-182's Mark Hoppus

A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour

A Day To Remember Reveal 'Everything We Need' Video

A Day To Remember Music and Merch

News > A Day To Remember