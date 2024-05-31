Watch A Day To Remember's 'Feedback' Video

(Fueled By Ramen) A Day To Remember have shared their brand-new single "Feedback," which is available today on all streaming platforms and accompanied by a Jeb Hardwick directed official music video that features producers Drew Fulk (WZRD BLD) and Zakk Cervini. "Feedback" is co-produced by the band's own Jeremy McKinnon alongside Fulk and Cervini, and marks the first new music from the band in two years, signaling the dawn of a new era for the Florida group.

A Day To Remember are currently gearing up to embark on The Least Anticipated Album Tour, which will see them headlining arenas and amphitheaters across North America this summer. Kicking off June 6th at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, MN, the coast-to-coast run will mark A Day To Remember's first headline shows in the U.S. in over a year and with stops at New Jersey's Prudential Center, California's KIA Forum, and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre along the way. The tour will feature special guests The Story So Far and Four Year Strong with Militarie Gun, Pain Of Truth, and Scowl appearing on select dates.

Furthermore, A Day To Remember are set for a series of U.S. festival appearances this year including performances at Four Chord Music Festival (6/22) and When We Were Young (10/19 + 10/20).

The Least Anticipated Album Tour

6/6 - 7/28 with The Story So Far & Four Year Strong

* with Militarie Gun | # with Pain Of Truth | ^ with Scowl | @ Festival Date

6/6 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

6/8 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park *

6/9 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater *

6/11 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

6/12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

6/14 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion *

6/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

6/16 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live! at Terminal B *

6/18 - Toronto, ON - Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto *

6/21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

6/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Festival *@

6/23 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

6/25 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #

6/26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center #

6/28 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs #

6/29 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

6/30 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion #

7/2 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #

7/3 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #

7/5 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

7/6 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater #

7/7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum #

7/9 - Albuquerque, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center ^

7/10 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena ^

7/12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena ^

7/14 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater ^

7/15 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds ^

7/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

7/19 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park ^

7/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

7/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

7/24 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater ^

7/25 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

7/26 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom ^

7/28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young @

10/20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young @

