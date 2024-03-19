A Day To Remember Announce The Least Anticipated Album Tour

A Day To Remember will be hitting the road this summer where they will be visiting arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada for their The Least Anticipated Album Tour.

The headline trek will feature varied support from The Story So Far and Four Year Strong with Militarie Gun, Pain Of Truth, and Scowl. See local listings for special guest listings.

In addition to the headline dates, A Day To Remember will also be performing at number of U.S. festivals this spring and summer including Welcome To Rockville (5/11), Hangout Fest (5/17), Sonic Temple (5/19), Four Chord Music Festival (6/22), and When We Were Young (10/19 + 10/20).

5/11 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville @

5/17 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Fest @

5/19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple @

6/6 - Waite Park , MN - The Ledge Amphitheater

6/8 - St. Louis, MO - St. Louis Music Park *

6/9 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater *

6/11 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

6/12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

6/14 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion *

6/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

6/16 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live! at Terminal B *

6/18 - Toronto, ON - Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto *

6/21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

6/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Festival @

6/23 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

6/25 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #

6/26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center #

6/28 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs #

6/29 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

6/30 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion #

7/2 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater #

7/3 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #

7/5 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

7/6 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater #

7/7 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum #

7/9 - Albuquerque, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center **

7/10 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena **

7/12 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena **

7/14 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater **

7/15 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds **

7/18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

7/19 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park **

7/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre **

7/22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre **

7/24 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater **

7/25 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island **

7/26 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom **

7/28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium **

10/19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young @

10/20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young @

6/6 - 7/28 with The Story So Far & Four Year Strong

* with Militarie Gun | # with Pain Of Truth | ** with Scowl | @ Festival Date

