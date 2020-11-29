Night Flight Orchestra Deliver 'Paper Moon' Video

The Night Flight Orchestra are feeling festival and have decided to share some holiday cheer with the release of a music video for their new single "Paper Moon".

The band had this to say, "So, just in time for the Christmas Holidays, The Night Flight Orchestra are releasing their new single Paper Moon. A moody Swedish melodrama over an enticing discobeat, the song is about all those emotions that you usually are able to repress, but which come bubbling up to the surface whenever sentimental times like Christmas are approaching.

"It's a song about the ones you love, but also about the ones you loved and lost, and the ones you loved from a distance, but who disappeared from your life before you ever had a chance to tell them how you really felt. And you've tried so many times to silence those voices in the back of your head with Champagne and painkillers, but it never really worked, did it?

"Paper Moon is the soundtrack to all your past failures, but also to new, shaky, hungover beginnings." Watch the video below:

