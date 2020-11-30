Metal veterans Voivod have released a video for "Overreaction", which comes from the band's brand new, just released live package "Lost Machine - Live".
The new live album was captured during the Quebec City stop of the band's world tour in support of their latest studio album, "The Wake", which was released in 2018.
Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say about the new live video, "And last but not least, 'Overreaction', the new single/video from our brand new release 'Lost Machine - Live'.
"This old classic from 'Killing Technology' has been on the setlist since 1987. It really gets the crowd going, and us too! Once again, splendid video direction by Felipe Belalcazar and thanks to Jaan Silmberg for animating my artwork. Enjoy our new live album." Watch the video below:
Voivod Release 'Iconspiracy' Video
Voivod Share Video For Forthcoming Live Album
Voivod Release New EP and Details Online Show And Another New Release
Voivod Change Things Up With 'The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)'
Voivod and Revocation Announce North American Tour
Voivod Announce North American Tour
Voivod Announce New Album 'The Wake'
Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans
AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'- KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video- Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary Tour- more
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'
KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video
Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary MSG Tour
Voivod Release Live 'Overreaction' Video
Epica Release 'Freedom - The Wolves Within' Video
Singled Out: From Ashes To New's Scars That I'M Hiding
Hatebreed Share 'Cling To Life' Visualizer
Sevendust's Morgan Rose Releases 'Exhale' Video