Voivod Release Live 'Overreaction' Video

Metal veterans Voivod have released a video for "Overreaction", which comes from the band's brand new, just released live package "Lost Machine - Live".

The new live album was captured during the Quebec City stop of the band's world tour in support of their latest studio album, "The Wake", which was released in 2018.

Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say about the new live video, "And last but not least, 'Overreaction', the new single/video from our brand new release 'Lost Machine - Live'.

"This old classic from 'Killing Technology' has been on the setlist since 1987. It really gets the crowd going, and us too! Once again, splendid video direction by Felipe Belalcazar and thanks to Jaan Silmberg for animating my artwork. Enjoy our new live album." Watch the video below:

