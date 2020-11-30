.

Voivod Release Live 'Overreaction' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 11-30-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Voivod Release Live 'Overreaction' Video

Metal veterans Voivod have released a video for "Overreaction", which comes from the band's brand new, just released live package "Lost Machine - Live".

The new live album was captured during the Quebec City stop of the band's world tour in support of their latest studio album, "The Wake", which was released in 2018.
Michel "Away" Langevin had this to say about the new live video, "And last but not least, 'Overreaction', the new single/video from our brand new release 'Lost Machine - Live'.

"This old classic from 'Killing Technology' has been on the setlist since 1987. It really gets the crowd going, and us too! Once again, splendid video direction by Felipe Belalcazar and thanks to Jaan Silmberg for animating my artwork. Enjoy our new live album." Watch the video below:




Related Stories


Voivod Release Live 'Overreaction' Video

Voivod Release 'Iconspiracy' Video

Voivod Share Video For Forthcoming Live Album

Voivod Release New EP and Details Online Show And Another New Release

Voivod Change Things Up With 'The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)'

Voivod and Revocation Announce North American Tour

Voivod Announce North American Tour

Voivod Announce New Album 'The Wake'

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans



More Voivod News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'- KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video- Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary Tour- more

Reviews

On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince

Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go

Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas

MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford

Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'

KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video

Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary MSG Tour

Voivod Release Live 'Overreaction' Video

Epica Release 'Freedom - The Wolves Within' Video

Singled Out: From Ashes To New's Scars That I'M Hiding

Hatebreed Share 'Cling To Life' Visualizer

Sevendust's Morgan Rose Releases 'Exhale' Video