Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce Return To Greendale

(hennemusic) Neil Young and Crazy Horse will release a live album and concert film, "Return To Greendale", on November 6th. "Return To Greendale" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD, 2LP, digital and a limited-edition deluxe box set that will include a Bly-ray of the full concert, 2LPs, 2CDs and a DVD of "Inside Greendale", a documentary about the making of the album.
The band were captured on their 2003 tour in support of the album, "Greendale", a project about a fictional town where, according to a press release, "the songs and performance remain topical as ever, powered by themes of environmentalism, corruption, and the destructive effects of capitalism. Featuring Young's trusty partners Crazy Horse, the Toronto recording captures the epic experience of Young's immersive, small-town rock opera.
"The multimedia exploit seamlessly blended Young's powerful lyrics and Crazy Horse's heavy blues thrash with musical theatre, as actors joined the band onstage to play out Greendale's narrative as it unfolded. Like Greendale itself, the show eschews elaborate production in favor of a ragged and rough-hewn feel that does right by its source material." here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Neil Young Details Archives Volume 2 Collection
Neil Young To Launch Official Bootleg Series With 1970 Carnegie Hall Show
Neil Young Announces New Archival Releases
Neil Young Scores UK Hit With 'Homegrown'
Neil Young Streams Homegrown Barnyard Performance
Neil Young Streams Homegrown Track 'Vacancy'
Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series
Neil Young Plays Harvest Classics In New Fireside Sessions Stream
Neil Young Releasing Lost 1970s Album 'Homegrown'
AC/DC Preview New Song 'Shot In The Dark'- Sammy Hagar To Stream Birthday Bash Event- Iron Maiden Announce 'Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast'- more
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
AC/DC Preview New Song 'Shot In The Dark'
Sammy Hagar To Stream Birthday Bash Event
Iron Maiden Announce 'Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast'
Judas Priest Release 'Painkiller' Lyric Video
The Rolling Stones Release Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video
Sick Of It All Share 'The Bland Within' Quarantine Jam Video
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce Return To Greendale
Singled Out: Pretty Awkward's Misfits