Sammy Hagar To Stream Birthday Bash Event

Sammy Hagar has revealed the plans for this year's installment of his annual birthday bash, and the former Van Halen frontman is changing things up for the 2020 installment, according to BraveWords.

Hagar usually hosts the bash at Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, but this year he will be staging the event at Catalina Island, off the coast of southern California and will be streaming the event.

The birthday bash will be filmed on October 8th and it will be available to stream as a pay-per-view event on Saturday, October 17th at 6:00pm PST, featuring Sammy jamming with his supergroup The Circle and special guests.

Sammy had this to say, "I have been trying to make the birthday bash available to anyone and everyone for over 20 years. The way I see this unbelievable gift under the dark cloud of COVID-19 is, we all had to roll up our sleeves, put on our thinking caps and this beautiful wonderful exotic island sitting right in front of our faces gave us the thumbs up.

"It's going to be hard to beat the parties we've thrown for nearly 30 years in Cabo, but I have a good feeling about this birthday bash. Come join the party - for the first time we all get to be there. It's coming via PPV from the beach to your house!"

