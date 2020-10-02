.

Hookers & Blow Announce Vegas Livestream Event

Michael Angulia | 10-02-2020

Guns N' Roses and Quiet Riot offshoot Hookers & Blow have announced that they will be doing a worldwide livestream event that will benefit the Three Square Food Bank.

The band, formed by Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot's Alex Grossi, will be taking the stage at the Fremont Country Club on the downtown Las Vegas Strip.

Fans from around the world will be able to tune into the stream via the band's official YouTube channel on Saturday, October 17th beginnin at 7 p.m. PST.

The event will include behind-the-scenes interviews and limited-edition merchandise. Grossi had this to say, "We are really excited to be finally getting an opportunity to perform this year, and we couldn't ask for a better cause to be doing it for." Find more details here.




